Should Value Investors Buy Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL). RIGL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. RIGL has a P/S ratio of 1.92. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.38.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that RIGL has a P/CF ratio of 6.34. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.18. Over the past 52 weeks, RIGL's P/CF has been as high as 96.38 and as low as -21.56, with a median of 10.07.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Rigel Pharmaceuticals is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, RIGL sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

