Should Value Investors Buy Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. REYN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.15 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.11. Over the past year, REYN's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.25 and as low as 13.14, with a median of 14.50.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that REYN has a P/CF ratio of 10.87. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. REYN's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.02. Over the past year, REYN's P/CF has been as high as 13.89 and as low as 9.57, with a median of 10.88.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Reynolds Consumer Products's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, REYN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

