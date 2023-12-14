Should Value Investors Buy Resideo Technologies (REZI) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Resideo Technologies (REZI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. REZI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.70. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.62. Over the last 12 months, REZI's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.88 and as low as 7.39, with a median of 8.69.

Finally, investors should note that REZI has a P/CF ratio of 9.89. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. REZI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 12.38. Within the past 12 months, REZI's P/CF has been as high as 10.04 and as low as 5.81, with a median of 7.64.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Resideo Technologies's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, REZI looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

