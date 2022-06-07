Should Value Investors Buy Repsol (REPYY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Repsol (REPYY). REPYY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 4.47, which compares to its industry's average of 7.63. REPYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.38 and as low as 4.24, with a median of 5.69, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that REPYY holds a PEG ratio of 0.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REPYY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.65. REPYY's PEG has been as high as 1.22 and as low as 0.11, with a median of 0.18, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is REPYY's P/B ratio of 0.91. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. REPYY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.41. REPYY's P/B has been as high as 0.91 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 0.74, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. REPYY has a P/S ratio of 0.38. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.6.

Finally, investors should note that REPYY has a P/CF ratio of 3.92. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. REPYY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.38. REPYY's P/CF has been as high as 459.90 and as low as 3.17, with a median of 4.80, all within the past year.

If you're looking for another solid Oil and Gas - Integrated - International value stock, take a look at Vista Oil & Gas (VIST). VIST is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Additionally, Vista Oil & Gas has a P/B ratio of 1.34 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.41. For VIST, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.46, as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.93 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Repsol and Vista Oil & Gas are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, REPYY and VIST sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.