Should Value Investors Buy Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Rent-A-Center (RCII). RCII is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.32, which compares to its industry's average of 12.66. RCII's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.19 and as low as 4.44, with a median of 10.15, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. RCII has a P/S ratio of 0.85. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.01.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that RCII has a P/CF ratio of 2.70. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. RCII's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.56. Within the past 12 months, RCII's P/CF has been as high as 3.06 and as low as 0.79, with a median of 1.88.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Rent-A-Center's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that RCII is an impressive value stock right now.

