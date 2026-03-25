Should Value Investors Buy RENAULT (RNLSY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is RENAULT (RNLSY). RNLSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.9, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.39. Over the past year, RNLSY's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.24 and as low as 2.63, with a median of 4.47.

Investors should also recognize that RNLSY has a P/B ratio of 0.36. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.08. Within the past 52 weeks, RNLSY's P/B has been as high as 0.49 and as low as 0.32, with a median of 0.43.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that RENAULT is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, RNLSY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.