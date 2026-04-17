Should Value Investors Buy REMAX (RMAX) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is REMAX (RMAX). RMAX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.25, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.17. Over the last 12 months, RMAX's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.76 and as low as 5.34, with a median of 6.97.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that RMAX has a P/CF ratio of 5.33. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. RMAX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.44. Over the past 52 weeks, RMAX's P/CF has been as high as 6.89 and as low as -12.36, with a median of 4.91.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in REMAX's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that RMAX is an impressive value stock right now.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

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RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.