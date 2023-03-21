Should Value Investors Buy Ramaco Resources (METC) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Ramaco Resources (METC). METC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 2.51, which compares to its industry's average of 3.66. METC's Forward P/E has been as high as 3.87 and as low as 2.08, with a median of 2.97, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that METC has a P/B ratio of 1.21. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. METC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.27. Over the past 12 months, METC's P/B has been as high as 3.65 and as low as 1.20, with a median of 1.66.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. METC has a P/S ratio of 0.66. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.72.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that METC has a P/CF ratio of 2.40. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 2.89. Within the past 12 months, METC's P/CF has been as high as 11.79 and as low as 2.38, with a median of 3.28.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Ramaco Resources is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, METC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC)

