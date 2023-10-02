Should Value Investors Buy Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Quest Diagnostics (DGX). DGX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.77, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.89. Over the past 52 weeks, DGX's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.57 and as low as 13.77, with a median of 15.77.

We should also highlight that DGX has a P/B ratio of 2.20. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.70. Within the past 52 weeks, DGX's P/B has been as high as 3 and as low as 2.20, with a median of 2.58.

Finally, we should also recognize that DGX has a P/CF ratio of 11.37. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. DGX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 23.60. DGX's P/CF has been as high as 13.48 and as low as 7.64, with a median of 12.09, all within the past year.

If you're looking for another solid Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare value stock, take a look at DaVita (DVA). DVA is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of DaVita are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 12.68 and a PEG ratio of 1 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 17.89 and 2.16, respectively.

