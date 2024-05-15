Should Value Investors Buy Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN). QFIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

We also note that QFIN holds a PEG ratio of 0.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. QFIN's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.37. QFIN's PEG has been as high as 0.48 and as low as 0.31, with a median of 0.36, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. QFIN has a P/S ratio of 1.46. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.56.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Qifu Technology, Inc.'s strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, QFIN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

