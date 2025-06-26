Should Value Investors Buy Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN). QFIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also note that QFIN holds a PEG ratio of 0.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. QFIN's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.10. Over the past 52 weeks, QFIN's PEG has been as high as 0.87 and as low as 0.27, with a median of 0.42.

Another notable valuation metric for QFIN is its P/B ratio of 2.27. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. QFIN's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 6.71. QFIN's P/B has been as high as 2.28 and as low as 0.96, with a median of 1.79, over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Qifu Technology, Inc.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that QFIN is an impressive value stock right now.

