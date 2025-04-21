Should Value Investors Buy QCR Holdings (QCRH) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is QCR Holdings (QCRH). QCRH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.52. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.66. Over the last 12 months, QCRH's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.51 and as low as 9.06, with a median of 11.18.

Another notable valuation metric for QCRH is its P/B ratio of 1.13. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.84. QCRH's P/B has been as high as 1.62 and as low as 1.01, with a median of 1.29, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that QCRH has a P/CF ratio of 8.63. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. QCRH's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.66. Over the past year, QCRH's P/CF has been as high as 11.70 and as low as 7.02, with a median of 9.43.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that QCR Holdings is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, QCRH feels like a great value stock at the moment.

