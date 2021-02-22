Should Value Investors Buy PVH (PVH) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is PVH (PVH). PVH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.51. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 39.82. Over the last 12 months, PVH's Forward P/E has been as high as 124.50 and as low as -49.87, with a median of 17.17.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PVH has a P/S ratio of 0.87. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.93.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that PVH is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PVH sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

