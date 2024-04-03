Should Value Investors Buy PVH (PVH) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

PVH (PVH) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PVH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.52 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.87. Over the last 12 months, PVH's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.78 and as low as 6.35, with a median of 8.27.

PVH is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PVH's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.30. Over the last 12 months, PVH's PEG has been as high as 0.90 and as low as 0.47, with a median of 0.55.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PVH has a P/S ratio of 0.7. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.78.

Finally, we should also recognize that PVH has a P/CF ratio of 10.24. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. PVH's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 26.37. Within the past 12 months, PVH's P/CF has been as high as 10.30 and as low as 4.91, with a median of 6.02.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that PVH is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PVH sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

