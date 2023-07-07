Should Value Investors Buy PulteGroup (PHM) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is PulteGroup (PHM). PHM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.36, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.16. PHM's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.99 and as low as 3.66, with a median of 6.48, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that PHM has a PEG ratio of 0.52. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. PHM's industry has an average PEG of 0.81 right now. PHM's PEG has been as high as 4.10 and as low as 0.44, with a median of 0.56, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that PHM has a P/CF ratio of 6.29. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.50. Over the past year, PHM's P/CF has been as high as 6.42 and as low as 3.45, with a median of 4.48.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in PulteGroup's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PHM looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Zacks Investment Research

