Should Value Investors Buy Publicis Groupe (PUBGY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Publicis Groupe (PUBGY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PUBGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

PUBGY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PUBGY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.43. Over the past 52 weeks, PUBGY's PEG has been as high as 2.57 and as low as 0.95, with a median of 1.37.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PUBGY's P/B ratio of 1.93. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PUBGY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.96. Within the past 52 weeks, PUBGY's P/B has been as high as 2.09 and as low as 1.18, with a median of 1.88.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Publicis Groupe is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PUBGY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.