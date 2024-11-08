Should Value Investors Buy Prudential (PUK) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Prudential (PUK). PUK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.51. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.40. PUK's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.31 and as low as 7.90, with a median of 9.39, all within the past year.

PUK is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.39. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. PUK's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.65. Over the last 12 months, PUK's PEG has been as high as 1.48 and as low as 0.35, with a median of 1.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PUK's P/B ratio of 1.34. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.80. Within the past 52 weeks, PUK's P/B has been as high as 1.88 and as low as 1.28, with a median of 1.48.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Prudential is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PUK sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

