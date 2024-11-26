Should Value Investors Buy Private Bancorp of America (PBAM) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Private Bancorp of America (PBAM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PBAM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.01 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.08. PBAM's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.53 and as low as 4.84, with a median of 6.86, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that PBAM has a P/B ratio of 1.42. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.21. Over the past year, PBAM's P/B has been as high as 1.43 and as low as 1, with a median of 1.09.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PBAM has a P/S ratio of 1.86. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.25.

Finally, investors should note that PBAM has a P/CF ratio of 9.13. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.37. Over the past year, PBAM's P/CF has been as high as 9.21 and as low as 4.98, with a median of 6.49.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Private Bancorp of America's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PBAM is an impressive value stock right now.

