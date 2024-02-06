Should Value Investors Buy Principal Financial Group (PFG) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Principal Financial Group (PFG). PFG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.37, which compares to its industry's average of 15.04. PFG's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.31 and as low as 9.30, with a median of 10.56, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that PFG has a P/B ratio of 1.73. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PFG's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.03. Within the past 52 weeks, PFG's P/B has been as high as 2.25 and as low as 1.49, with a median of 1.75.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PFG has a P/S ratio of 1.31. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.51.

Finally, we should also recognize that PFG has a P/CF ratio of 8.47. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. PFG's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 28.23. Within the past 12 months, PFG's P/CF has been as high as 8.90 and as low as 3.14, with a median of 7.63.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Principal Financial Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PFG sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

