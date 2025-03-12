Should Value Investors Buy Primis Financial (FRST) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Primis Financial (FRST). FRST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.63. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.96. Over the past year, FRST's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.24 and as low as 5.71, with a median of 6.90.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. FRST has a P/S ratio of 0.94. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.66.

Another great Financial - Miscellaneous Services stock you could consider is XP (XP), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of XP currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 9.13, and its PEG ratio is 0.65. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 12.96 and 0.85.

Over the last 12 months, XP's P/E has been as high as 13.08, as low as 1.97, with a median of 10.01, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.95, as low as 0.16, with a median of 0.73.

Additionally, XP has a P/B ratio of 2.24 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 2.53. For XP, this valuation metric has been as high as 3.66, as low as 1.63, with a median of 2.51 over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Primis Financial and XP are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FRST and XP feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

XP Inc. (XP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.