Should Value Investors Buy Preferred Bank (PFBC) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Preferred Bank (PFBC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PFBC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.60 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 7.58. Over the last 12 months, PFBC's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.69 and as low as 4.74, with a median of 6.61.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PFBC has a P/CF ratio of 5.90. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. PFBC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.02. Within the past 12 months, PFBC's P/CF has been as high as 9.74 and as low as 4.39, with a median of 6.11.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Preferred Bank's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PFBC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

