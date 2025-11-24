Should Value Investors Buy PRA Group (PRAA) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is PRA Group (PRAA). PRAA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.72, while its industry has an average P/E of 23.14. Over the past year, PRAA's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.96 and as low as 5.74, with a median of 8.91.

Finally, investors should note that PRAA has a P/CF ratio of 5.77. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. PRAA's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 16.80. Over the past year, PRAA's P/CF has been as high as 30.85 and as low as 5.13, with a median of 8.58.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that PRA Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PRAA sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

