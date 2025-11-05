Should Value Investors Buy PRA Group (PRAA) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

PRA Group (PRAA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PRAA is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.72 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 22.91. Over the last 12 months, PRAA's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.96 and as low as 5.74, with a median of 8.91.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in PRA Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PRAA is an impressive value stock right now.

