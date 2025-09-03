Should Value Investors Buy POSCO (PKX) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is POSCO (PKX). PKX is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.73. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.79. PKX's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.79 and as low as 7.01, with a median of 10.65, all within the past year.

PKX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.29. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. PKX's industry has an average PEG of 0.37 right now. Over the last 12 months, PKX's PEG has been as high as 2.55 and as low as 0.27, with a median of 0.37.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PKX has a P/S ratio of 0.3. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.32.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that POSCO is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PKX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

