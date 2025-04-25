Should Value Investors Buy POSCO (PKX) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

POSCO (PKX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PKX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PKX has a P/S ratio of 0.27. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.33.

Finally, we should also recognize that PKX has a P/CF ratio of 3.31. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.62. Within the past 12 months, PKX's P/CF has been as high as 6.29 and as low as 2.84, with a median of 5.17.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in POSCO's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PKX looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

