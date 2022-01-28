Should Value Investors Buy Polaris (PII) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Polaris (PII). PII is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that PII has a P/B ratio of 5.57. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PII's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 8.03. Within the past 52 weeks, PII's P/B has been as high as 8.45 and as low as 5.13, with a median of 6.65.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PII has a P/S ratio of 0.81. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.94.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PII has a P/CF ratio of 8.12. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 25.68. Over the past year, PII's P/CF has been as high as 11.59 and as low as 7.48, with a median of 9.17.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Polaris's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PII is an impressive value stock right now.

