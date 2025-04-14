Should Value Investors Buy PlayAGS (AGS) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is PlayAGS (AGS). AGS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.38 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 27.28. Over the past year, AGS's Forward P/E has been as high as 58.25 and as low as 14.27, with a median of 16.82.

We should also highlight that AGS has a P/B ratio of 4.37. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 8.89. Over the past 12 months, AGS's P/B has been as high as 6.65 and as low as 4.19, with a median of 6.41.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that PlayAGS is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AGS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

