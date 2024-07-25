Should Value Investors Buy PlayAGS (AGS) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

PlayAGS (AGS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 17.38, which compares to its industry's average of 28.69. Over the past year, AGS's Forward P/E has been as high as 71.72 and as low as -158.06, with a median of 42.76.

Another notable valuation metric for AGS is its P/B ratio of 6.19. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 11.18. Within the past 52 weeks, AGS's P/B has been as high as 6.46 and as low as 3.89, with a median of 4.76.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that PlayAGS is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AGS sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

