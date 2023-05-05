Should Value Investors Buy PlayAGS (AGS) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

PlayAGS (AGS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AGS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that AGS has a P/B ratio of 4. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 8.53. Over the past 12 months, AGS's P/B has been as high as 8.42 and as low as 3.72, with a median of 5.11.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. AGS has a P/S ratio of 0.61. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.41.

If you're looking for another solid Gaming value stock, take a look at Boyd Gaming (BYD). BYD is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Boyd Gaming is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.02 while its PEG ratio sits at 2.62. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 56.94 and average PEG ratio of 2.80.

