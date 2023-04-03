Should Value Investors Buy PlayAGS (AGS) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is PlayAGS (AGS). AGS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that AGS has a P/B ratio of 5.31. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. AGS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 8.32. Within the past 52 weeks, AGS's P/B has been as high as 8.42 and as low as 3.74, with a median of 5.24.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AGS has a P/S ratio of 0.87. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.52.

Another great Gaming stock you could consider is Boyd Gaming (BYD), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of Boyd Gaming currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 10.53, and its PEG ratio is 1.10. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 94.99 and 5.27.

BYD's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 12.67 and as low as 8.60, with a median of 10.41, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.21 and as low as 0.22, with a median of 0.94, all within the past year.

Furthermore, Boyd Gaming holds a P/B ratio of 4.10 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 8.32. BYD's P/B has been as high as 4.98, as low as 3.31, with a median of 3.99 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that PlayAGS and Boyd Gaming are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AGS and BYD feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.