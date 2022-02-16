Should Value Investors Buy Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR). PIPR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.33, which compares to its industry's average of 13.88. Over the past year, PIPR's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.16 and as low as 8.05, with a median of 10.81.

Investors should also recognize that PIPR has a P/B ratio of 2.40. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PIPR's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.71. Over the past 12 months, PIPR's P/B has been as high as 3.06 and as low as 1.94, with a median of 2.36.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PIPR has a P/S ratio of 1.33. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.08.

Finally, our model also underscores that PIPR has a P/CF ratio of 7.82. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. PIPR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.01. Over the past year, PIPR's P/CF has been as high as 19.61 and as low as 7.75, with a median of 11.20.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Piper Sandler Companies's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PIPR is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.