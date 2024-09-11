Should Value Investors Buy Ping An Insurance Co. of China (PNGAY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China (PNGAY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PNGAY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.63, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.82. Over the past 52 weeks, PNGAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.77 and as low as 3.68, with a median of 4.63.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PNGAY has a P/S ratio of 0.56. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.99.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Ping An Insurance Co. of China's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PNGAY is an impressive value stock right now.

