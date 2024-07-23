Should Value Investors Buy Ping An Insurance Co. of China (PNGAY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Ping An Insurance Co. of China (PNGAY). PNGAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.69. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.84. PNGAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.77 and as low as 3.68, with a median of 4.68, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PNGAY has a P/S ratio of 0.57. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.99.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Ping An Insurance Co. of China is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PNGAY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

