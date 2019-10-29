Should Value Investors Buy Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Pilgrim's Pride (PPC). PPC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.89. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.33. Over the last 12 months, PPC's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.10 and as low as 8.97, with a median of 14.28.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PPC has a P/S ratio of 0.68. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.72.

Finally, our model also underscores that PPC has a P/CF ratio of 12.42. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. PPC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.60. Over the past year, PPC's P/CF has been as high as 14.74 and as low as 5.61, with a median of 11.91.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Pilgrim's Pride's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PPC is an impressive value stock right now.

