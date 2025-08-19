Should Value Investors Buy Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM). PDM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.46 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.46. Over the last 12 months, PDM's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.42 and as low as 4.06, with a median of 5.54.

We should also highlight that PDM has a P/B ratio of 0.62. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.76. PDM's P/B has been as high as 0.84 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.63, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PDM has a P/S ratio of 1.7. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.8.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PDM has a P/CF ratio of 6.03. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. PDM's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.90. Within the past 12 months, PDM's P/CF has been as high as 8.83 and as low as 4.29, with a median of 6.64.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PDM sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM)

