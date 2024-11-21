Should Value Investors Buy Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Phibro Animal Health (PAHC). PAHC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.96 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.93. Over the last 12 months, PAHC's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.21 and as low as 8.25, with a median of 12.20.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PAHC's P/B ratio of 3.72. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PAHC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 7.51. PAHC's P/B has been as high as 4 and as low as 1.42, with a median of 2.58, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PAHC has a P/S ratio of 0.91. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.45.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PAHC has a P/CF ratio of 17.58. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. PAHC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 38.58. Over the past 52 weeks, PAHC's P/CF has been as high as 22.96 and as low as 6.93, with a median of 14.03.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Phibro Animal Health's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PAHC is an impressive value stock right now.

