Should Value Investors Buy Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PAHC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.90, which compares to its industry's average of 20.02. Over the last 12 months, PAHC's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.18 and as low as 8.01, with a median of 10.60.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PAHC's P/B ratio of 2.59. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 6.96. Over the past year, PAHC's P/B has been as high as 2.86 and as low as 1.42, with a median of 1.89.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PAHC has a P/S ratio of 0.7. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.4.

Finally, we should also recognize that PAHC has a P/CF ratio of 14.08. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. PAHC's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 33.21. Over the past year, PAHC's P/CF has been as high as 15.52 and as low as 6.93, with a median of 9.27.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Phibro Animal Health is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PAHC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

