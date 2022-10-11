Should Value Investors Buy Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 3.98, while its industry has an average P/E of 5.82. Over the past year, PR's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.51 and as low as 2.42, with a median of 5.25.

Finally, our model also underscores that PR has a P/CF ratio of 4. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.21. PR's P/CF has been as high as 13.30 and as low as 2.38, with a median of 5.53, all within the past year.

Investors could also keep in mind Ring Energy (REI), an Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Ring Energy sports a P/B ratio of 1.04 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.45. In the past 52 weeks, REI's P/B has been as high as 1.61, as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.97.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Permian Resources Corporation and Ring Energy are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PR and REI sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Permian Resources Corporation (PR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ring Energy, Inc. (REI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.