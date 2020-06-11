Should Value Investors Buy Performant Financial (PFMT) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Performant Financial (PFMT). PFMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.14. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.57. Over the past year, PFMT's Forward P/E has been as high as 34.69 and as low as -75.15, with a median of -8.42.

We should also highlight that PFMT has a P/B ratio of 0.87. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PFMT's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.43. Within the past 52 weeks, PFMT's P/B has been as high as 1.20 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 0.95.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PFMT has a P/S ratio of 0.22. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.56.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Performant Financial's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PFMT is an impressive value stock right now.

