Should Value Investors Buy Performance Food Group (PFGC) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Performance Food Group (PFGC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PFGC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors will also notice that PFGC has a PEG ratio of 1.03. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. PFGC's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.47. PFGC's PEG has been as high as 1.28 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.02, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PFGC has a P/S ratio of 0.17. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.22.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Performance Food Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PFGC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

