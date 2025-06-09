Should Value Investors Buy Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Perdoceo Education (PRDO). PRDO is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.98. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.21. PRDO's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.31 and as low as 8.92, with a median of 10.36, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that PRDO has a P/B ratio of 2.25. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.63. Over the past 12 months, PRDO's P/B has been as high as 2.30 and as low as 1.45, with a median of 1.73.

Finally, investors should note that PRDO has a P/CF ratio of 12.69. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. PRDO's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 50.05. PRDO's P/CF has been as high as 13.01 and as low as 8.21, with a median of 10.45, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Perdoceo Education's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PRDO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

