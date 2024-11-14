Should Value Investors Buy Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Perdoceo Education (PRDO). PRDO is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.72, which compares to its industry's average of 18.43. PRDO's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.06 and as low as 7.75, with a median of 9.12, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that PRDO holds a PEG ratio of 0.71. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. PRDO's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.94. PRDO's PEG has been as high as 0.74 and as low as 0.52, with a median of 0.61, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that PRDO has a P/B ratio of 1.82. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.63. Over the past year, PRDO's P/B has been as high as 1.86 and as low as 1.28, with a median of 1.54.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Perdoceo Education's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PRDO is an impressive value stock right now.

