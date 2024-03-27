Should Value Investors Buy Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Perdoceo Education (PRDO) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PRDO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.18. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.47. PRDO's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.36 and as low as 6.46, with a median of 8.22, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that PRDO holds a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PRDO's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.79. Over the last 12 months, PRDO's PEG has been as high as 0.62 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.55.

Investors should also recognize that PRDO has a P/B ratio of 1.38. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.62. Within the past 52 weeks, PRDO's P/B has been as high as 1.50 and as low as 1.03, with a median of 1.37.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Perdoceo Education is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PRDO feels like a great value stock at the moment.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.