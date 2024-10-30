Should Value Investors Buy Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB). PEB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.49. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.77. Over the last 12 months, PEB's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.11 and as low as 7.22, with a median of 8.81.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PEB has a P/CF ratio of 12.11. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. PEB's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.74. Within the past 12 months, PEB's P/CF has been as high as 13.87 and as low as 7.91, with a median of 10.82.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PEB is an impressive value stock right now.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

