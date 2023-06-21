Should Value Investors Buy PCB Bancorp (PCB) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

PCB Bancorp (PCB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PCB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.67. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.65. Over the past 52 weeks, PCB's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.10 and as low as 5.80, with a median of 6.97.

Investors should also recognize that PCB has a P/B ratio of 0.83. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.74. Over the past year, PCB's P/B has been as high as 1.14 and as low as 0.70, with a median of 1.03.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PCB has a P/S ratio of 1.7. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.72.

Finally, our model also underscores that PCB has a P/CF ratio of 5.78. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.44. Within the past 12 months, PCB's P/CF has been as high as 7.38 and as low as 4.87, with a median of 6.46.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in PCB Bancorp's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PCB looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

