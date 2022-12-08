Should Value Investors Buy Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH). CASH is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.48 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.17. Over the past 52 weeks, CASH's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.47 and as low as 5.71, with a median of 7.59.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CASH has a P/S ratio of 1.99. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.5.

Finally, our model also underscores that CASH has a P/CF ratio of 5.53. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. CASH's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.57. Over the past year, CASH's P/CF has been as high as 9.34 and as low as 4.31, with a median of 5.59.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Pathward Financial Inc. Is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CASH sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.