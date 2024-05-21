Should Value Investors Buy Paramount Group (PGRE) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Paramount Group (PGRE) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PGRE is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.01, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.68. Over the last 12 months, PGRE's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.06 and as low as 4.71, with a median of 6.39.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PGRE has a P/S ratio of 1.35. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.94.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Paramount Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PGRE looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

