Should Value Investors Buy Orion Group (ORN) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Orion Group (ORN). ORN is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for ORN is its P/B ratio of 2.09. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 5.07. Within the past 52 weeks, ORN's P/B has been as high as 2.49 and as low as 1.25, with a median of 1.90.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ORN has a P/S ratio of 0.41. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.01.

Finally, we should also recognize that ORN has a P/CF ratio of 7.40. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 22.19. Within the past 12 months, ORN's P/CF has been as high as 10.91 and as low as 5.31, with a median of 8.06.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Orion Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ORN sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.