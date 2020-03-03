Should Value Investors Buy Orchid Island (ORC) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Orchid Island (ORC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ORC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.81, which compares to its industry's average of 8.39. Over the past 52 weeks, ORC's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.97 and as low as 4.64, with a median of 6.53.

We should also highlight that ORC has a P/B ratio of 0.92. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.15. Within the past 52 weeks, ORC's P/B has been as high as 1.08 and as low as 0.81, with a median of 0.96.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Orchid Island is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ORC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.