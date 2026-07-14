Should Value Investors Buy Oportun Financial (OPRT) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Oportun Financial (OPRT). OPRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 4.69 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.92. Over the past year, OPRT's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.87 and as low as 3.10, with a median of 4.45.

Finally, we should also recognize that OPRT has a P/CF ratio of 8.07. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. OPRT's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 22.58. Over the past year, OPRT's P/CF has been as high as 53.49 and as low as -13.77, with a median of -1.36.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Oportun Financial's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that OPRT is an impressive value stock right now.

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Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.